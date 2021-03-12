Senior police officer dies of heart attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Deputy Inspector General of Police Yameen Khan died of a heart attack here on Thursday.
He was posted DIG Investigation. The officer suffered a heart attack after which he was taken to a local hospital where he breathed his last.Yameen Khan belonged to Swabi and remained DPO in a number of districts before serving as DIG in many wings of the KP Police.