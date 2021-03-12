IT Amendment: Bill 2021 put before NA

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday submitted Income Tax (amendment) bill 2021 before the National Assembly, proposing to abolish important tax exemptions in order to fetch up to Rs140 billion into national kitty from the next fiscal year.

The government proposed tax credits for green field projects, new startup, IT and IT enabled services in a bid to streamline the taxation system under the IMF conditions.

Top official sources confirmed to The News that Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected the proposal to withdraw tax exemptions for Special Economic Zones arguing that it would impact the commitment of the government for boosting up investment, especially into SEZs under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The government will withdraw exemption on any amount paid as donation to a institution, foundations, societies, boards, trusts and funds including any Sports Board or institution recognised by the federal government for the purposes of promoting, controlling or regulating any sport or game.