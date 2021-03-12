PTI not political party: Khokhar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has said that the choice of candidates by the PTI for Senate chairman and deputy chairman shows that it (PTI) is not a political party.
“The PTI could not keep any position in the Senate despite being the largest party,” he said in a statement on Thursday.
Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar said it was also proved that the PTI was a group of people having totally different species.
“It will be a treat to watch that the PTI Senators will be voting for someone else’s candidate,” he said.