PML-N to move ECP against Afridi’s candidacy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) would challenge the membership of Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, designated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as its candidate for deputy chairman of Senate on Thursday, at the ECP and superior judiciary.

According to highly-placed PML-N sources, Mirza Muhammad Afridi was elected from the erstwhile (FATA) as senator for six years in 2018 and soon afterwards joined the PML-N, which was duly notified to the relevant authrorities. The PML-N sources have shared with The News documents comprising Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi’s declaration under Article 63A (2) of the Constitution and his application to the PML-N president requesting to accept him as a party member, bearing his signatures along with the counter signatures of PML-N President on March 16, 2018. The PML-N sources have also supported their contention with a document issued by the Senate Secretariat regarding the communication of Senator Mirza Afridi on this behalf.

According to PML-N sources, Senator Mirza has blatantly defied the constitution by becoming the PTI’s candidate for deputy chairman of Senate and has crossed the floor. This makes him liable for disqualification as senator. According to sources, the PML-N would approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and superior judiciary for their indulgence on the issue of constitutional defiance.