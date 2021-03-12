Japan, US to deepen alliance in ‘2+2’ meeting

tokyo: Japan will reaffirm its strong relationship with the United States and discuss the “difficult” regional security situation in the “two-plus-two” meeting of foreign and defence chiefs next week, the government’s top spokesman said on Thursday.

The allies will aim to strengthen their deterrence and response capabilities in dealing with the region’s security, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference, ahead of the bilateral meeting on March 16.

Meanwhile, Chinese diplomats will meet with US officials in Alaska on March 18 and 19, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday. China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councillor Wang Yi, will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, “at the invitation of the United States”, said the spokesman Zhao Lijian. China hopes the United States can move relations back onto a “healthy and stable” track, view relations objectively and rationally, forsake Cold War mentality and a zero-sum mindset, and to respect China’s sovereignty, Zhao said.