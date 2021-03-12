Chinese ambassador meets Buzdar

LAHORE: Ambassador of China Mr Nong Rong called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

He invited the chief minister to visit China and appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to control coronavirus. The CM thanked the Chinese government for its cooperation during the corona pandemic and provision of vaccine adding that China is the most trustworthy friend. We appreciate the valuable Chinese cooperation in the development of our country and it is sanguine that Pakistan-China economic relations are touching new heights during the tenure of PM Imran Khan, he added.

The multi-billion-dollar CPEC project is of valuable importance for Pakistan; he emphasised and added that a conducive atmosphere has been provided to investors in the Punjab where special economic zones were being established.