Country facing third wave of Covid-19: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said Pakistan is facing the third wave of coronavirus therefore it is utmost necessary to keep people informed about the current situation.

During the last 24 hours, 2,190 new corona cases have been reported in Punjab. Around 180,944 people have been affected from this virus since the beginning of this pandemic, 33 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours which reach the death toll to 5,662 whereas the number of patients recovering from coronavirus from public hospitals in Punjab is 167,967, she said.

She disclosed that during the last 24 hours, 17,174 corona diagnostic tests were conducted and so far 3464,989 tests have been carried out. These views were expressed by her while addressing a press conference at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid stated that NCOC had announced new restrictions due to the alarming increase in the ratio of positive coronavirus cases in the country. According to which all educational institutions in the seven districts of the province will be closed from 15th March for the next two weeks.

She said overall ratio of coronavirus positive cases in Punjab has increased by 6 per cent. Similarly, this ratio of positive cases in Gujranwala has been increased 9 per cent, in Lahore 8 per cent, in Rawalpindi 4 per cent, in Multan 8 per cent and in Faisalabad ratio of positive COVID-19 cases has increased by 6 per cent.

Therefore, orders to close the educational institutions in these districts have been issued. During the second wave of coronavirus contact tracing of 1045,485 people were made in Punjab.

She said 137,987 diagnostic tests have so far been conducted in educational institutions of Punjab since January 18, 2021. 658 students tested positive during these diagnostic tests. As per corona SOPs any educational institution is closed if two results were came positive. Smart lockdowns have been imposed at 41 places which restricted the 4655 people. Similarly, there are 4331 places throughout the province which have micro-smart lockdown.

She said today 503 corona patients are under treatment in government hospitals of Lahore out of whom 17 on ventilator. Number of total corona patients who are under treatment in public hospitals are 1150. Out of these patients 136 patients are on ventilator. 30 per cent ventilators are occupied by corona patients throughout the province.

The health minister stated that gene sequencing (DNA sequencing) has been imported from China for gaining knowledge about the different types of coronavirus. Mostly corona patients in Punjab have been affected from type Wuhan coronavirus whereas people of Lahore, Jhelum, Okara and Gujrat suffered from the coronavirus of UK which is most dangerous.

She said now people have to strictly implement the safety measures to prevent from coronavirus as people are not observing corona SOPs now a days.

Now, government has started vaccinating people who are 60 plus of age along with frontline health care workers from March 10.

She said Lahore Expo Centre has been turned into largest anti-corona vaccine centre. Soon another spot will be declared anti-corona vaccination center, she added. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman said that more than 96,000 frontline health care workers have been vaccinated so far. He said that during the last 24 hours 4219 people above the age of 60 years have also been vaccinated.

Dr Yasmin Rashid maintained that as per the decisions taken in the NCOC meeting, wearing masks should strictly be followed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.

In case of increase in corona cases number of micro and smart lockdown will be increased. Yasmin Rashid while responding to questions of journalists, said people of Pakistan cannot afford any long or short march in wake of alarming situation of rapid increase in coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

“The government is bound to impose bans keeping in view this alarming situation. Those who are talking about long march should realise that first we all are Pakistanis. Opposition should give priority to health of the nation before their long march call. Food and inflation are challenges being faced throughout the world. We request the opposition not to carry out any long or short march due to the severity of coronavirus pandemic.”

She said that there are no side effects of the coronavirus vaccine. People above the age of 60 should immediately register by sending a message to 1166. After getting the coronavirus vaccine, your body will start making antibodies. People who are vaccinated today with coronavirus vaccine will again be vaccinated after 21 days. The government does not want to close down the educational institutions of Punjab under any circumstances. Government has coronavirus vaccine in abundant quantity. After vaccinating people above the age of 60 years, 55 years plus people will be vaccinated.

The rules and regulations have been set for ordering corona vaccine from the private sector. Vaccination is being carried out at all corona vaccination centres in Punjab without any discrimination. So far, vaccine is being import only by the government in Pakistan.

The private sector has also played an important role in the era of COVID-19. All government hospitals in Punjab have the best treatment facilities for coronavirus patients. Covax has made a promise to send free corona vaccine for 20% population of Pakistan, she added.