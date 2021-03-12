Merkel’s party in turmoil ahead of key polls

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Corruption allegations and a series of pandemic setbacks have plunged German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives into turmoil, just days before two regional polls kick off a key election year.

Support for Merkel’s CDU/CSU alliance has fallen to a one-year low at around 30 percent, surveys show, as Germans sour on its pandemic crisis management. "The corona bonus of the largest ruling party is melting away," said the topselling Bild daily.

Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democrats and their Bavarian CSU sister party are bracing for a drubbing on Sunday, when voters in Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Wuerttemberg states choose new regional parliaments.

Both ballots are seen as the first test of the national mood in what media have dubbed a "super election year" of several regional votes and a general election on September 26 -- the first in over 15 years that will not feature Merkel. Germany’s ruling coalition, made up of the CDU/CSU and their junior partner the Social Democrats (SPD), won praise for taming the first Covid-19 wave last spring, when the nation rallied behind former scientist Merkel’s virus measures.