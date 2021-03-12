Blood-clot risk ‘no higher’ in vaccinated people

THE HAGUE: Europe’s medicines regulator said on Thursday there appeared to be no higher risk of blood clots in those vaccinated against Covid-19, after Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspended use of the AstraZeneca jab.

"The information available so far indicates that the number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is no higher than that seen in the general population," the European Medicines Agency told AFP by email when asked about the suspension.

The Amsterdam-based regulator said it understood the Danish decision "has been taken as precaution". The EMA said the decision followed the regulator’s own announcement on Wednesday that it was "reviewing thromboembolic events reported in temporal association with the vaccine" after reports of cases in Austria.

The watchdog said it "will continue its assessment and EMA will communicate updates as soon as possible," the agency said.

In its announcement on Austria on Wednesday, the EMA had said there had been 22 ‘thromboembolic events’ among three million people who received the vaccine across the European Economic Area, which includes Norway and Iceland.

The Danish suspension, which will be reviewed after two weeks, is expected to slow down the country’s vaccination campaign. Austria said on Monday that it had suspended the use of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines after a 49-year-old nurse died of "severe blood coagulation problems" days after receiving an anti-Covid shot.

Four other European countries -- Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxemburg -- have also suspended the use of vaccines from this batch, which was sent to 17 European countries and consisted of one million jabs.

Denmark however suspended the use of all of its AstraZeneca supply, as did Iceland and Norway in subsequent announcements on Thursday citing similar concerns.

Meanwhile, France on Thursday eased travel restrictions for seven countries outside the European Union, including Britain, saying trips to and from them would no longer need to be justified by essential reasons.The French government had from January 31 banned all travel outside the EU without a valid excuse to limit the spread of Covid-19 variants in the pandemic.

But due to the changing pandemic situation, "it will no longer be necessary to prove a compelling reason for travel to or from Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The measure had been adopted in large part to limit the spread of the more infectious variant of Covid-19 that first emerged in England. But this variant is now accounting for well over half of the number of new Covid-19 infections in France.

The restrictions were eased "due to the very wide spread of the British variant in France and the particular health situation of those countries," the ministry said. Travellers arriving in France from the seven countries will still have to present a negative Covid-19 test taken a maximum of 72 hours beforehand, it said.