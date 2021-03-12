France chides Lebanese politicians, warns of ‘collapse’

PARIS: France’s foreign minister hit out at Lebanon’s warring politicians on Thursday, saying they were failing to help the country as it slid towards "total collapse".

"It’s tempting to say it is a case of non-assistance to a country in danger by Lebanese politicians," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a press conference on Thursday. France has taken a leading role in trying to break the political deadlock in its former protectorate, with President Emmanuel Macron visiting the country twice last year.

Lebanon’s deeply divided political class has failed to agree on a new cabinet since a massive explosion in Beirut port last August that killed more than 200 people and led to the government’s resignation.

Le Drian said "nothing has happened" since Macron’s visits when he pushed a plan for the political parties to form a non-sectarian government of experts which would be tasked with carrying out economic reforms and tackling corruption.