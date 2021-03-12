Belarus expels two Polish diplomats

MINSK: Belarus, which earlier this week expelled one Polish diplomat, tossed out two more on Thursday after Poland expelled a Belarusian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move.

The diplomatic spat between the neighbouring countries began on Tuesday when Belarus expelled a Polish consul for taking part in an event honouring Polish resistance fighters who fought against the Nazi and Soviet occupations but also targeted Belarusians. Poland announced a reciprocal expulsion of a Belarusian diplomat on Wednesday.