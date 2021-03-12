NY governor faces new accusation

NEW YORK: New York governor Andrew Cuomo, already under investigation for sexual harassment, is facing a new, more serious allegation of groping a female employee, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Albany Times Union first wrote on Tuesday that a sixth woman had accused Cuomo of harassment. But on Wednesday, it reported new details of the unnamed woman’s encounter with the governor, citing a person with "direct knowledge" of her claims.

According to the newspaper, the woman had been called to Cuomo’s governor’s mansion in Albany last year on the "apparent pretext" of helping him with a problem with his phone.

"They were alone in Cuomo’s private residence on the second floor when he closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her, according to the source," the newspaper wrote.