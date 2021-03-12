Anti-polio campaign ends

LAHORE:The second leg of anti-polio campaign in three districts of Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur has been completed on Thursday. According to Polio Programme Punjab, as many as 982,000 children under the age of 5 have been given second dose of anti-polio drops during this second phase of the campaign in three districts of Punjab. As many as 686,000 children were given injectable dose of vaccine in Lahore, 180,000 in DG Khan and 116,000 in Rajanpur districts.