Tabassum Conference begins

LAHORE: A two-day Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum Conference began at the Government College University (GCU) here on Thursday. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar chaired the inaugural session of the conference organized by the Persian Department, which was also addressed by Iranian Consul General Reza Nazeri, Khana-e-Farhang Iran Director Jafar Ronas and Dr Fouzia Tabassum, the granddaughter of Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum. In 1931, Sufi Tabassum joined the Government College Lahore, from where he retired as Head of the Persian Department in 1954.