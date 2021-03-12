Hamza condoles with Mansha over his wife’s death

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz offered condolences to Mansha Butt, Member Punjab Assembly from Sialkot and former provincial minister on the demise of his wife.

Other members of the family of MPA Mansha Butt were also present on the occasion. Hamza Shahbaz offered Fateha for the reward of the deceased and prayed for the elevation of her rank and forgiveness.

Later, he said that the incompetent rulers who minted billions in sugar, flour and petrol scandals would be held accountable. He said several members of the ruling party have admitted incompetence of their party head. He said continuous rise in inflation, unemployment, electricity and gas prices have badly affected the lives of the ordinary people. He said the incompetent Imran Niazi should now resign and go home as the people have expressed distrust in him and he has lost any justification to stay in power. He said Hafeez Sheikh was drowned in the tsunami caused by the people who could not pay the electricity and gas bills and their children's fees.