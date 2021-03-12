Two brothers arrested for killing labourer

LAHORE:Hanjarwal Investigation police arrested two real brothers for killing a manual labourer over a monetary issue. The accused were identified as M Hussain and his brother Abid. The accused had a quarrel with the victim Noor Muhammad over the issue of dumping soil in the plot. Later, they killed Noor after severe torture over a transaction of Rs 1,500.

Man killed at Imambargah: A 45-year-old man was killed at Imambargah in Bagh Munshi Ladha, Shafiqabad on Thursday. The victim identified as Riaz was employed at the Imambargah Zeenat Hussain. On the day of incident, some unidentified persons hit him in the head with clubs, resulting into his death. Edhi volunteers transported the body to the morgue for postmortem.

Cop wounded at wedding party: A Dolphin official was shot and wounded at a wedding function at Bhutta Chowk on Thursday. The cop Abdul Razzaq was invited to the wedding at Bhatta Chowk with friends last night where he received a bullet injury.

Speeding truck kills bike rider: A bike rider was killed and two others injured by a speeding truck near Manga Mandi on Thursday. It was reported that a rashly driven truck hit the bike rider Altaf and overturned, as a result two persons came under the vehicle and got serious injuries.

11 injured in bus mishap: At least 11 passengers were injured when a bus overturned near Bucheki Phatak Kot Radha Kishan on Thursday. Upon being informed, the rescuers from Lahore and Kasur rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to a local hospital. Condition of all the injured persons was said to be out of danger.