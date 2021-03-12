Cheques of Rs8.6m grant distributed among 54 cultural, literary bodies

LAHORE:Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro distributed cheques of Rs 8.6 million grant among 54 cultural and literary bodies of Punjab at a ceremony held at Al-Hamra on Thirsday.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Dr Aslam Dogar, DG PILAC Dr Sughra Sadaf, Additional Secretary Culture Farhat Jabeen, and others were present on the occasion. Highlighting the selection process of the cultural bodies, Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the organisations have been ranked in A, B, and C categories according to the nature of their work. A transparent process has been adopted to ensure merit in the selection of organisations, He added.

Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro while appreciating the working of the department, said that the Information and Culture Department is working hard for the development of fine arts, music and other genres. Provincial Minister said that he wanted to introduce Punjab to the world as a colourful, vibrant and diverse province. Dr Aslam Dogar, Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council, congratulated all the recipients and said that our culture is our pride and the work of these cultural and literary organisations is commendable for its growth. Faiz Foundation, Ajoka Theater, Lahore Bienelle Foundation, West Pakistan Urdu Academy, Punjabi Union, Asian Cultural Association, and Rising Star were among the recipients of the grant.