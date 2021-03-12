Speakers for enhancing women’s role in decision-making

LAHORE:To commemorate International Women's Day, Aawaz-II Programme, in collaboration with Peace & Justice Network (PJN) and Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA), held a provincial dialogue titled Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future (Enhancing Women's Role in Decision Making), at a local hotel here on Thursday.

The consultation was designed to create more inclusive, equal, responsive and protected environment for women in Punjab by mainstreaming them and their role in decision-making. Representatives from different government departments and various civil society organisations participated in the dialogue.

Michael Houlgate, Area Director British Council Pakistan, in his key note address, appreciated the Punjab government's efforts in reviewing discriminatory legislation against women, establishment of crisis centres, extending and strengthening of existing services at district and sub-division levels.

He also explained salient features of British Council managed Aawaz-II Programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal highlighted women's role in the movement for the creation of Pakistan and underscored the role played by women in KPK that led to the province joining then nascent Pakistan.

Quota system in fact limits the scope of women and our demand should be equality in all respect and in all spheres of life, she said and added women are agents of change and to empower them education is a pre-requisite.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal, stressed the need to discuss women's role as decision makers and catalyst of change. Bukhari said the government is taking steps for better coordination between different provincial departments to ensure women rights at every level.

Human rights defenders Dr Tehmina Aslam Ranjha, Urooj Sindhu, Ume Kulsoom, Bushra Khaliq, Zahida Qureshi, Imtiaz Fatima, Moon Ali and Nabila Bhatti shared their personal story of struggle for equality and strategies they adopted to overcome the challenges they encountered.

Other key participants who spoke at the event included Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority, Kaneez Fatima Chaddar, Khawar Mumtaz, Former Chairperson NCSW, Uzma Kardar, Chairperson, Gender Mainstreaming Committee, Punjab and Irshad Waheed, DG, Punjab Women Protection Authority.