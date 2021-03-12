close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2021

BISE office open to all

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2021

LAHORE:The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, has said that the board has not banned the entry of reporters/media persons in its premises. In a statement, the BISE spokesman said that board authority and employees respected all media persons and will always be welcomed. “There is no restriction on entry of any reporter and media person in board premises,” he added.

