BISE office open to all

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, has said that the board has not banned the entry of reporters/media persons in its premises. In a statement, the BISE spokesman said that board authority and employees respected all media persons and will always be welcomed. “There is no restriction on entry of any reporter and media person in board premises,” he added.