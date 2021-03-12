Varsities announce early spring break from 15th

LAHORE:In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and in pursuance of the directions of NCOC, HEC and HED Punjab, Punjab University and other universities have announced early spring break from March 15 to March 28.

At PU, a meeting chaired by PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed decided that the university would remain closed for the physical attendance of the students from 15.03.2021 to 28.03.2021 and face to face/physical classes would be shifted to online mode, during this period. The administration requested all the faculty members to take the classes as per time table issued by the relevant college/institute/centre/department/school in online mode. The meeting decided that all the on-campus scheduled examinations shall remain postponed or may be given option of online mode during this period.

The meeting decided that the hostels will remain closed for this particular period for all the hostels residents except international students. The hostels administration was also directed to ask the students to vacate the hostels till March 12, 2021. The GCU shall also remain closed for physical attendance during March 15 -28, 2021. However, academic activities will continue online.