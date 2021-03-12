Best performing police officers honoured

LAHORE:IGP Punjab Inam Ghani distributed prizes of Rs 5.34 million and certificates of appreciation to the best performing officers and personnel. Certificates of appreciation and cash prizes were also distributed among the officers and personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol, Dolphin, Lahore, Sahiwal and DG Khan Region.

A total of Rs 5.34 million was distributed among one DPO, 11 DSPs and inspectors, 29 sub-inspectors and ASIs, 37 head constables and constables at the ceremony. The award-winning officers and officials resolved the cases of terrorism, murder, kidnapping for ransom and other serious cases including robbery and dacoity.

According to details, DPO Okara Omar Saeed and DSP Abid Hussain were given certificates of appreciation for confronting Saadi Ahmed, a dangerous accused wanted in several cases in Sahiwal region and escaping from jail, and confronting drug dealers and criminals. SI M Asif Sarwar, SI M Aslam Khan, SI Nadeem Anwar and ASI M Khurram Gul were awarded CC-1 and Rs 70,000 each for arresting the accused in Sahiwal.

Similarly, Rs 2190,000 in cash and certificates of appreciation were distributed among 8 teams for successfully tracing other incidents of crime. In a confrontation with the notorious accused Shamshir alias Shami, Lahore Police Inspector Javed Iqbal was given Rs 100,000 with CC-1 while ASI Ali Imran was given Rs 80,000 and a certificate of appreciation. SI Qadir Ali was given one lakh cash and CC-1 certificate for confronting two accused in robbery in Faisal Town Lahore.

Lahore police distributed Rs 1.66 million in 10 different teams including Dolphin for showing bravery and sense of duty in serious incidents. In Dera Ghazi Khan, an 11-member team led by DPO Omar Saeed Malik was awarded Rs 570,000 and CC-1 certificates for confronting three dangerous accused of notorious Ladi gang, Sajid Gurchani, Akhtar Mamdani and Shabbir Nokani. During three separate operations against drug dealers in Sialkot and Hafizabad districts, a shipment worth crores was seized and Rs 920,000 was distributed among DSP Ehsan Elahi and 16 officers and personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol.