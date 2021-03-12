Minister announces scholarships for deserving students

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht Thursday announced expanding the scope of the Rehmat-ul-Ulameen scholarships to deserving students in medical colleges and private universities alongside with the government colleges and universities.

These decisions were made in the 53rd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Finance and Development at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here Thursday. Further, the Emerson College Multan will be given university status after the upgradation. Additionally, a BS block will be set up in Government Post Graduate College for Girls. In Lahore, underground reservoirs will initially be constructed at three high-flow locations for drainage of rainwater during the monsoon. Funds will be increased to expand and improve the quality of the National Immunization Program. Further, the Punjab Information Technology Board will introduce a citizen feedback monitoring program to improve the performance of government departments and address grievances expeditiously. The meeting was also attended by Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary Muhammad Jawad Rafique, Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Sumbal, Secretary Finance Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and secretaries of relevant departments.

The meeting discussed more 25 agendas of the different departments. The Provincial Minister directed the PITB to link the Citizen Feedback Program with the Chief Minister's Complaints Cell and the Office of the Chief Secretary so that effective reforms could be implemented in the light of the feedback.

The meeting approved increase the funds for the expansion of the National Immunization Program and the establishment of a Rural Health Center at the Village Corey Union Council Murree Khokhar in Gujarat.