Maid, 10, rescued from locked house

LAHORE:Wahdat Colony Police rescued a 10-year-old maid from the house of a government employee here on Thursday. Police rescued the girl from the locked house by placing a ladder outside the house. The girl Saba accused her employer Malik Tariq of subjecting her to torture. She said that she had been working for one and a half year as a maid in Tariq's house where her younger sister used to work. She said that her father had left her in the office of Malik Tariq who took her to home. The girl further told the police that Malik Traiq had resolved a property issue of his father and spent Rs 35,000 in this regard. And, she was left to pay her father’s debt.

found dead: A 50-year-old watchman was found dead in a house in Defence B on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Bashir Ahmed.