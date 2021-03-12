Virus claims 33 more lives

LAHORE: As many as 33 patients died of COVID-19 and another 1,290 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by P&SHD on Thursday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 5,662 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 180,944 in the province. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 17,174 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,464,989 in the province. After 5,662 fatalities and recovery of a total of 167,967 patients, including 698 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, as many as 7,315 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.