LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a strong westerly wave was affecting upper, central & western parts of the country and likely to persist upper part till tomorrow. They predicted that rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over high mountains) was expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Thursday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -04°C while in Lahore it was 16.5°C and maximum was 30.8°C.