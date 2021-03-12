‘Govt snatches bread, job, roof from poor’

LAHORE: Imran Khan is flying the flag of his victory in his defeated party, said Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a statement issued here on Thursday.

She said in Naya Pakistan the nation was given Langarkhanas while the PTI parliamentarians got briefcases full of notes. “The captain has snatched bread, job and roof from the poor to build Naya Pakistan,” she said, adding in Naya Pakistan, Sheikh Chali, Nero and Mir Jafar and Sadiq will be found standing in the same row.

The PML-N spokesperson said fake rulers who run the nuclear country with donations and charities should drown in the water. “From where Nawaz Sharif refused to get loans and financial help, today Imran Khan is requesting them for help,” Azma said. She said Imran Khan was with the horses that have failed in every race.