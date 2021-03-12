Tareen gets COVID-19 vaccine

LAHORE:Senior politician Jehangir Khan Tareen and former Punjab Governor Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool were administered COVID-19 vaccine at a government centre, aimed at creating motivation against anti-vaxxers in a third wave of a raging pandemic.

Similarly, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Capt (retd) M Usman’s elderly mother, father-in-law and mother-in-law, and a retired government officer Naveed Akram Cheema also got their first dose of vaccine at the COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC) set up at Expo Centre in Lahore.

The Secretary P&SHD said that more than 40 counters have been set up at CVC at Expo Centre in order to ensure automatic, smooth service, without any reference, to the elderly people of above 60 years of age. “Notable personalities including social and political figures, retired civil and military officers, senior judges and doctors, registered through SMS service, were voluntarily receiving their vaccines doses at the centre,” he added.

He informed that the people, above the age of 60, may register for vaccination by sending an SMS with their CNIC number at 1166. The citizens may also contact at 1033 for any guidance or help. “All visitors, coming to vaccination centres, must have to wear masks and observe social distancing,” he added.

He said that the department had arranged separate entry and exit points as well as a service to shift elderly people from parking to vaccination centre. “Special food points have also been set up for the visitors accompanying elderly people coming for vaccination,” he added.