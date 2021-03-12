JI decides to stay away from voting in Senate

LAHORE:JI has decided to abstain from voting in Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections scheduled on Friday (today).

“We would not vote for any of the candidates of the government and opposition alliances. The JI believes both sides of the political divide are the sides of same coin and their politics has nothing to do with the welfare of the masses,” said JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim in a statement from Mansoora on Thursday.

The JI leaders earlier held consultations on the matter in a meeting under the chair of Sirajul Haq and unanimously decided that the JI Senator would use his democratic right to stay away from the voting, said Azim. Later, JI Ameer Sirajul Haq addressed a Khatm-e-Bokhari Sharif ceremony at Darul Uloom Mansoora and appealed the teachers and students to spread the message of Quran and Sunnah in all over the country.

He said that Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities surged to around Rs 45 trillion but public was unaware where the rulers had spent the money. The nation had right to question the utilisation of billions of dollars of loan which was received on different occasions to put the country’s sovereignty on stake to international powers and lending agencies, he added.

Meanwhile, the JI chief will address a public meeting at Faisalabad’s Dhobi Ghat Ground on Friday (today). The event would be held in connection of the JI’s ongoing campaign against anti-people policies of the government, said the JI information secretary Qaisar Sharif.