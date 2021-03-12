Pentagon blasts Fox News host over attack on women in military

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon strongly rebuked Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson on Thursday for calling the rise of women in the US military "out of control" and a "mockery" of its war-fighting mission.

Spokesman John Kirby said Defence Department Secretary Lloyd Austin and other top officers shared deep "revulsion" over Carlson’s comments late on Tuesday, which accused President Joe Biden of making US defence forces "more feminine."

Carlson "essentially demeaned the entire US military and how we defend and how we serve this country," Kirby told reporters. "The diversity of our military is one of our greatest strengths," said Kirby. "What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military," he said. Women constitute about 17 percent of the 1.3 million active duty forces, serving in nearly every type of job, Kirby noted, including flying jets and commanding ships.