Fri Mar 12, 2021
AFP
March 12, 2021

Belarus expels two Polish diplomats

World

AFP
March 12, 2021

MINSK: Belarus, which earlier this week expelled one Polish diplomat, tossed out two more on Thursday after Poland expelled a Belarusian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move.

The diplomatic spat between the neighbouring countries began on Tuesday when Belarus expelled a Polish consul for taking part in an event honouring Polish resistance fighters who fought against the Nazi and Soviet occupations but also targeted Belarusians. Poland announced a reciprocal expulsion of a Belarusian diplomat on Wednesday.

