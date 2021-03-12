Mortein, Carrefour Join Hands for Dengue-Free Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s No.1 choice against Dengue, Mortein, joins hands with Carrefour Pakistan, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan to drive a nationwide awareness campaign against Dengue. The partnership will cover all Carrefour flagship stores across Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad. This was announced during a press briefing held at the Carrefour located in Lahore’s Packages Mall.

With its clutter-breaking communication across platforms, Mortein will be spreading the message to millions in Pakistan, uniting them under the banner of #DengueNoMore.

Through its long-standing partnership with Carrefour, Mortein will be offering special discounted products to ensure that access to 100% protection is a right for all Pakistanis and not a privilege for few. The two parties will come together to spread the message through in-store promoters and pamphlets to customers.

Over the past few years Pakistan has suffered from more than 60,000 cases of Dengue; a deadly disease that has no vaccine and has the potential to impact the lives of millions in Pakistan.

Protection and prevention is the best possible cure against Dengue and with the changing weather and onset of rainfall; all Pakistanis are urged to take all possible precautions.***