Two held in ‘encounter’

Police on Thursday arrested two suspects after an exchange of fire in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Policemen patrolling the area ordered the duo on a motorcycle to stop but the latter opened fire at them.

The policemen returned fire and arrested the suspects, Asif and Ayub, in an injured condition. Weapon was recovered from their possession. A case has been registered against them while an investigation is continuing.

Separately, four suspects were arrested during a raid conducted by the Shah Latif police. The police said the suspects, Javed, Najeeb, Talib and Yasir, who were said to be involved in various cases of street crime. Weapons and snatched motorcycles were recovered from their possession.