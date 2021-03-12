Wahab says he felt penalised when given charge of environment

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab has disclosed that he thought he was being penalised when the portfolio of the provincial environment department was assigned to him.

“But [my] party’s leadership and chief minister reposed confidence in me as I have made efforts as now the situation of the [environment] department is a lot better,” he said while speaking at a seminar on air pollution at a hotel on Thursday.

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) and provincial environment department had jointly organised the seminar. Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, conceded that much importance had not been given to the environment department in the past but after effective legislation at the provincial level, the department had been discharging its duties in a proactive manner.

He forewarned that many people would be in trouble whenever Sepa started doing its work. “The environmental conditions would continue to be compromised if we continued to have a lenient view in implementing the environmental laws,” he said.

He informed the seminar that the Sindh government had approved initial funds to establish combined effluent treatment plants to treat industrial waste in the city in view of the fact that existing factories did not have any vacant space to install such in-house treatment units.

Wahab said that whenever he landed at the Islamabad airport, he saw housing societies being constructed in its surroundings and similar development should also take place in Karachi.

He clarified that he did not have any vested interest in establishing a pedestrian-only food street on the famous Burnes Road of Karachi as everyone was happy after this decision. He said the business in the area had also increased three times. “But afterwards a person moved the court and this activity has come to a halt,” he stated.

“I read in the yesterday’s newspaper that the court has asked for alternative route plan. A government officer is unable to deliver whenever someone moves a court against a good step,” he said. He added that the government and the concerned people needed to work together to improve the city’s environment. “On the one hand, there should be effective implementation of laws while on the other hand, the people are also required to make their lifestyle environment-friendly,” said the provincial adviser.

Earlier in his inaugural speech, Sindh Environment Secretary Muhammad Aslam Ghouri said that up to 90 per cent population of the world had been living in compromised environmental conditions.