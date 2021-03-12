Man posing as govt official arrested with family

A man impersonating a government official was arrested with his family during his Baraat (wedding procession) a couple of days ago after the brideâ€™s family complained to the police that the bridegroom and his family were involved in arranging marriages and then disappearing with their in-lawsâ€™ money, it was learnt on Thursday.

Police said that they had arrested a man as well as his parents, brother and sister-in-law from the North Nazimabad neighbourhood, adding that the officials had taken action against the family on the complaint of the brideâ€™s family.

Citing the statement of the brideâ€™s family, the police said that the suspects had pretended to be part of an influential family, with the groom claiming to be a government official, but they kept demanding money to make preparations for the wedding.

Police said that the brideâ€™s brother did some background check on the suspects and found out that neither was the groom a government official nor was his family influential, but they were rather involved in defrauding families before and after weddings. Officials said that once they had stolen all the cash and jewellery they could get their hands on, the groom and his family would disappear, adding that the suspects were arrested during the Baraat a couple of days ago.

Police said that the family had been involved in other similar cases, adding that more than two dozen cases were registered against them at the Aziz Bhatti police station.