Bajaur tribes trade fire over hill ownership dispute

KHAR: Two tribes traded fire over ownership of a mountain in Arang area in Utmankhel tehsil in Bajaur district on Thursday.

Locals said that two tribes residing in Arang area in Utmankhel tehsil exchanged fire for six hours over the ownership of a mountain in the area.

It was learnt that several cattle were killed and housed damaged in the firing as both parties used light and heavy weapons.

A heavy contingent of police headed by Assistant Commissioner, Khar, Fazal Rahim rushed to the spot and effected a ceasefire between the infighting tribes for six months.