Heroin seized at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs authorities at the Torkham border crossing foiled a bid to smuggle heroin from Afghanistan to Pakistan, officials said on Thursday.
A spokesman for the Customs said they stopped a heavy truck returning from Afghanistan and recovered 10kg heroin of expensive quality from its hidden cavities.
The driver identified as Muhammad Wali, a resident of Afghanistan, was arrested.
Customs Assistant Collector Zahid Khan said the checking of vehicles had been tightened to curb smuggling.