Fri Mar 12, 2021
BR
Bureau report
Senior police officer dies of heart attack

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Deputy Inspector General of Police Yameen Khan died of a heart attack here on Thursday. He was posted DIG Investigation. The officer suffered a heart attack after which he was taken to a local hospital where he breathed his last. Yameen Khan belonged to Swabi and remained DPO in a number of districts before serving as DIG in many wings of the KP Police.

