Fri Mar 12, 2021
BR
Bureau report
March 12, 2021

PhD thesis defended

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Mohammad Naeem, a research scholar at the University of Peshawar, Thursday successfully defended his PhD dissertation and was declared eligible for the award of doctorate degree in Urdu.

Dr Naeem did his thesis on “A critical analysis of the elements of western civilization in Urdu fiction”. He did his research under the supervision of Dr Salman Ali.

