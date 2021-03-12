PhD thesis defended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Mohammad Naeem, a research scholar at the University of Peshawar, Thursday successfully defended his PhD dissertation and was declared eligible for the award of doctorate degree in Urdu.
Dr Naeem did his thesis on “A critical analysis of the elements of western civilization in Urdu fiction”. He did his research under the supervision of Dr Salman Ali.