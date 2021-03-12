Two shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two persons were killed and another sustained serious injuries during a clash over route dispute in Sheikhan Panahkot in the district on Thursday.

One Kifayatullah told the police in the injured condition that he along with his brother, Sanaullah were standing outside his home when his uncle Ameenullah and his son Farman, who were equipped with arms, came and started exchanging harsh words with them over a dispute on the route.

He said that they later opened fire on them, killing his brother on the spot and injuring him seriously.

Ameenullah also sustained injuries in the clash, who later succumbed to his wounds on way to hospital.

After registering the case, the police arrested one accused while raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining two other, who had fled the scene after the clash.