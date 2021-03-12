IJT protests educational institutions closure

PESHAWAR: The activists of Islami Jamiat Talaba on Wednesday staged a protest against the government’s decision of closing educational institutions for another two weeks.

The protestors led by the University of Peshawar campus president of the organization, Asfandyar Khan, chanted slogans against the government.

They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the closure of the educational institutions.

The speakers said that this was for the third time that educational institutions were being closed down in the name of Covid-19 threat.

They said that during the two-time closure, two semesters of the students had already been wasted and the fresh orders would cause a further waste of the students’ time.