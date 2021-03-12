RTS office opens in S Waziristan

WANA: After extending the Right to Information Service to the merged districts of erstwhile Fata, an office for the RTS management officer was opened at the deputy commissioner compound here on Thursday.

A team of RTS officers headed by Imran visited the district and discussed matters pertaining to the functioning of office with Additional Deputy Commissioner Fahmeedullah Khan.

The officials said that the RTS office would play an important role in solving the problems being faced by the people of the district in various government departments.They said that the office would remain open from 9am to 5pm and the staff would redress the issues of people related to domiciles, licenses and other pending official work.