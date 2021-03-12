Novelist's death condoled

Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of woman novelist and former deputy controller of Radio Pakistan Shama Khalid.

"Shama Khalid was a highly educated and well-known novelist. With her unique style, she gained prominence among contemporary creators," the PAL chairman said in a condolence message.

He said the deceased had left a valuable literary capital in the form of her writings, including books titled 'Giyan Ka Lamha', 'Be Chehra Shanasai' and 'Gumshuda Lamhon ki Talash'. Dr. Yousuf said the literary services of Shama Khalid will be remembered for a long time.