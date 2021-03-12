NAC-TVS meeting held

Islamabad : The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission has achieved a milestone by establishing the National Accreditation Council for Technical and Vocational Stream (NAC-TVS).

The inaugural meeting of the Council for Technical and Vocational Stream (NAC-TVS) was held in NAVTTC headquarters. NAVTTC chairman Syed Javed Hassan said the establishment of NAC-TVS was a landmark event in the history of TVET sector as it would not only be effective in quality assurance but it would also act as a platform to develop and improve international linkages. NAVTTC Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khan mentioned that establishment of NAC-TVS reflects the fulfillment of PM’s vision to impart quality skills to youth.