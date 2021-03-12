Kidney seminar at PAF Hospital

Islamabad : The PAF Hospital organised a seminar on World Kidney Day here on Thursday.

The seminar was aimed at creating awareness regarding various kidney diseases. Major General (r) Safdar Abbas, chief executive of PAF Hospital, was the chief guest on the occasion. Expressing his views at the seminar, Professor Dr. Saeed Akhter said that kidney diseases are big challenges in the country.

He added that according to recent studies most of the people who died of Covid-19, had history of kidney disease. He further said that there is a dire need to create awareness among masses about kidney diseases because ‘prevention is better than cure.’ He also said that timely diagnosis of kidney disease was crucial in preventing serious conditions. Addressing the seminar, the chief guest expressed his gratitude to Professor Dr Saeed Akhtar and his team for establishing kidney transplant facility in a short span of time. He added that the establishment of a tertiary care kidney center has been a fine example of team work, backed by the relentless commitment of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) towards building this hospital into a high standard healthcare facility. Department of Urology and Kidney Transplant at PAF hospital is evolving as a state of the art department for kidney related ailments under the leadership of world renowned Urologist and Transplant Surgeon Professor Dr. Saeed Akhter.