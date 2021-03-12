Vaccination centre opens at PRCS hospital

Rawalpindi : A coronavirus vaccination centre was opened at the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital here on Thursday, with the government designating the hospital as a mass vaccination centre for vaccination of general public against Covid-19.

Addressing the inauguration of the vaccination centre, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq said, the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital has selflessly served the public during the pandemic wherein hundreds of Covid-19 patients were treated free of cost. He said, it is a matter of honour and recognition that the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital is the only facility other than government-run hospitals to be designated as mass vaccination centre for Covid-19. “I appreciate the government for showing trust in us,” he added.

Abrar said, the government has launched vaccination drive for people aged above 60 years and people should register for vaccination under the prescribed procedure. Vaccines are being given on the list provided by the government. Abrar said, coronavirus cases are rising once again and the efforts of PRCS to help the vulnerable segments will continue with utmost commitment until the monster is completely defeated. He hailed the cooperation of Movement Partners, especially ICRC, IFRC and ECHO for providing funding support during Covid-19 operations.

The Acting Secretary General of PRCS Dr. Adeel Nawaz, IFRC Head of Delegation Peter (Piwi) Ophoff, RCCH medical and paramedical staff and PRCS officials and volunteers were also present on the occasion.