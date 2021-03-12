Hospitals asked for compliance of SOPs

Islamabad : Both the public and private sector hospitals in the federal capital have been asked for compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety precautionary measures in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases through a letter distributed by District Health Officer Islamabad Capital Territory.

The letter dated March 11, issued by DHO ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, states that recently a rise in number of COVID-19 cases is being observed and the number of symptomatic patients is also increasing rapidly. The positivity has risen from less than one per cent to over six per cent and the number of cases is feared to go further up considering the global trend of COVID-19 pandemic. The letter states, therefore, it is pertinent that emergency measures be adopted to control the progression of COVID-19 cases in terms of enhanced hospital capacity as well as ensuring compliance of SOPs.