7 deaths, 417 COVID-19 cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi : As many as seven confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 have died of the illness from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 417 new patients have been tested positive for the disease which is the highest number of cases registered in a day from the region after December 9, 2020.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the total number of patients so far reported from the region has crossed the figure of 60,000 on Thursday that is over 10 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases so far registered from all across Pakistan.

To date, a total of 60,124 patients have been reported from the twin cities including 46,579 patients from the federal capital and 13,545 patients from Rawalpindi district. Death of another seven patients from the region has taken death toll to 1,177 on Thursday that makes 8.8 per cent of the total deaths so far caused by the virus in Pakistan. Both in terms of morbidity and mortality, the twin cities that contain less than 3.5 per cent of the country’s population have been worst hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the last 24 hours, as many as four confirmed patients of coronavirus illness died of the disease in the federal capital taking death toll to 516 while 350 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally to 46,579 of which 43,435 patients have recovered. On Thursday, the number of active cases from ICT rose to 2,628 after addition of 155 active cases to the existing pool. The virus has claimed another three lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 661while 67 new patients have been tested positive. To date, a total of 12446 confirmed patients from the district have recovered from COVID-19.