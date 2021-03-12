close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2021

Four matches in National Open Polo Championship today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2021

LAHORE: Four important matches will be played in the Bank Al-Falah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2021 on Friday (today).

The first match will be played between FG Polo and Navage / Rizvi’s at 11:30 AM. The second match will be between Team Rasala and DS Polo / ASC at 1:00 PM. The third match will be between Master Paints Blacks and Barry’s at 3:30 PM. Remounts will compete with Master Paints at 4 PM.

