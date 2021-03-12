Haider appointed PHF's camp office coordinator

close
March 12, 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey federation (PHF) has appointed Secretary of Karachi Hockey Association Syed Haider Hussain as coordinator of PHF camp office at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium with immediate effect.

The appointment was made by the PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokar after a one-on-one meeting with Haider in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Newly appointed director administration of Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium M Junaid was also present on the occasion.

Former international Haider Hussain brings rich experience as player and organiser. He represented Pakistan at senior and junior levels from 1996 to 2002.

Haider was elected as Secretary of the KHA in 2016 and has organised a large numbers of domestic events. The PHF President has given Haider the task to give the stadium a new look.

