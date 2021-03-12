Barkat stuns Muzammil in SA Gardens Pakistan Open

LAHORE: Unseeded Barkat Ullah stunned second seeded Davis Cupper Muzammil Murtaza in the SA Gardens Pakistan Open Tennis Championships 2021 men’s singles quarter-final here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.

Barkat Ullah played superb tennis against second seeded Muzammil Murtaza, who recently represented Pakistan in Davis Cup tie against Japan, and won the match 6-4, 1-6, 7-5. Barkat started the match in great style and put Muzammil under pressure and took the first set 6-4.

Muzammil bounced back strongly and comfortably won the second set 6-1 but in the third and decisive set, it was once again Barkat Ullah, who played with more dedication and commitment and after a tough battle, managed to shock second seeded player by 7-5.

In other quarter-finals, top seed Aqeel Khan brushesd aside Mudassar Murtaza by 6-3, 6-2. M Shoaib faced some resistance from Yousaf Khalil before winning the encounter by 7-5, 6-1.

M Abid displayed quality tennis against seasoned campaigner Heera Ashiq and outpaced him by 6-3, 6-2.

In the men’s doubles, Aqeel/Ahmad beat Hassan/Fayyaz 6-2, 6-0, Imran Bhatti (Gymkhana)/Ahmad beat Asad/Ejaz 6-4, 6-3, Aqib/Syed Nofil beat Nauman/Illham Khan 6-2, 6-2, Barkat/Shoaib beat Omer/Khurram 6-3, 6-1, Shakir Ullah/Tahir Ullah beat Kamil/Faizan 6-1, 6-1, and Yousaf/Heera beat Noumam/Asjad 6-0, 6-3.

In boys U-18, Faizan Fayyaz beat Bakir Ali 6-1, 6-2, Hamid Israr beat Azan Sajid 6-0, 6-2, Nalain Abbas beat Shehryar Anees 6-0, 6-1, Hassam Khan beat Ahtesham Arif 4-6, 7-6, 10-6, Farman Shakeel beat Uzair Khan 6-3, 6-1, Zalan Khan beat Ahmad Nael 7-5, 6-0, Hashessh Kumar beat Bilal Asim 6-2, 6-1, and Mahatir Muhammad beat M Huazifa Khan 6-3, 6-3.

In boys U-14, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Eesa Fahd 4-0, 4-0, Ameer Mazari beat Moavia Butt 4-1, 4-0, Ahtesham Humayun beat Omer Jawad 4-0, 4-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 4-0, 4-1.

In seniors 40 plus doubles, Shakeel/Israr beat Kamran/Shahdab 6-1, 6-1, Fayyaz/Arif beat Tanvir/Bilal 6-3, 6-1.

In boys U-18 doubles, Farman/Nalain Abbas beat Shaeel/Hassan 4-2, 4-2, Bilal / Faizan beat Arif / Hamza 6-2, 6-0, Hasheesh Kumar / Mahatir Muhammad beat Huzaifa / Talha 4-1, 2-4, 10-3, Zalan/Hamid beat Nael/Uzair 4-2, 4-2.